Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

QDEL stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.80. Quidel has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

