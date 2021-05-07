Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

QUMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Qumu by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.