QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 226.8% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, QunQun has traded 226.8% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $16.51 million and $18.76 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

