Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $14.11. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 80,853 shares.

Specifically, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $444,550 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QUOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

