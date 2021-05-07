Quotient Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 811 call options.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $444,550 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 269,380 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

