R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.45 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,769,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.