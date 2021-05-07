R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.45 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,769,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.
