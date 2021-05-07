Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAIFY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $5.37 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

