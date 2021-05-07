Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAIFY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $5.37 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.
