RAMP Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $172.30 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00084070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.58 or 0.00772245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,045.58 or 0.08823913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

