Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.75 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

RPD stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.