RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €450.00 ($529.41) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 41.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RAA. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €528.89 ($622.22).

FRA RAA opened at €774.80 ($911.53) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €684.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €724.10. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

