RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €585.00 by Oddo Bhf

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €553.00 ($650.59).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €774.80 ($911.53) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €684.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €724.10. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.