Rattler Midstream LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

