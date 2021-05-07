Rattler Midstream LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.80.
Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile
Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
