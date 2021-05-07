Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $528.52 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.40 or 0.00023801 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $528.52 million and $37.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.01216623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00795605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.81 or 1.00251317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,451,878 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.