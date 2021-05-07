Raymond James Boosts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$6.25

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TSE:BDI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.82. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$4.15.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

