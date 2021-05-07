Raymond James Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $466.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.57. 24,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

