Raymond James Boosts FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target to $72.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $295.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS Bancorp by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

