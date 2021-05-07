Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.66. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market cap of C$497.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.03. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$15.43 and a one year high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 million.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

