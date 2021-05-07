Raymond James Increases Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $30.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACBI. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $553.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

