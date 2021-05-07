Raymond James Lowers Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Price Target to $0.45

Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $0.50 to $0.45 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:EEYUF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

