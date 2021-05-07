Raymond James Lowers Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.