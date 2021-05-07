Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.36.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.05. 7,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold a total of 236,543 shares of company stock valued at $26,524,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

