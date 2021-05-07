Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $14.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $787.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

