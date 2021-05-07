Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS: DTCWY):

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/16/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Wohnen was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS DTCWY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

