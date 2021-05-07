Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – Capital City Bank Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of CCBG opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

