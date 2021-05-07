Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tricida (TCDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA):

5/4/2021 – Tricida was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company's product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. "

Shares of TCDA opened at $3.95 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tricida by 11,855.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,003 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,878,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 3,603.3% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 858,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 835,715 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

