Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HSBC (HSBA)

5/6/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/27/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/16/2021 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock.

HSBA stock traded down GBX 3.85 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 451.30 ($5.90). 5,406,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,850. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 430.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.80. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

