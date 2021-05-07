Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $60.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. Redfin has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

