Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.19.

RWT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 43,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

