Reef Price Hits $0.0424 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $537.10 million and $148.90 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00063780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.00787754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.79 or 0.09254770 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

