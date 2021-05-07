Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.330-3.430 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

