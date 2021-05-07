Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $451.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.