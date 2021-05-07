Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 129.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

