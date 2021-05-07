Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE ARW opened at $114.30 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.