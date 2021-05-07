Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $331.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.