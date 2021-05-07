Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CGI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 416,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CGI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in CGI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 163,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

