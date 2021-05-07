Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of RF opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

