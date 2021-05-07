Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

