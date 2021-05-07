Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ducommun Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ducommun by 474.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ducommun by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 206,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

