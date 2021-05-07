Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.23. 526,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $218.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

