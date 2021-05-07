Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,244. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

