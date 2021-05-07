Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

STRL opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

