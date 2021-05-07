Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quebecor’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Quebecor news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of Quebecor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,872,875.

