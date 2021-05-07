Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxcyte, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,033. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $66,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,633.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,954 shares of company stock worth $4,811,743.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.