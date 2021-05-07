Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boralex (BRLXF)

Boralex (OTCMKTS: BRLXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.22. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

