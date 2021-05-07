Research Analysts Set Expectations for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $26.57 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.