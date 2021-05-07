Research Analysts Set Expectations for OSI Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

