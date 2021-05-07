Research Analysts Set Expectations for Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

WWD stock opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. Woodward has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Woodward by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

