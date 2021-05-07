Research Analysts Set Expectations for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

NYSE XPO opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $145.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.04, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

