Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Axos Financial (AX)

5/6/2021 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Axos Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

4/26/2021 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

4/23/2021 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

4/15/2021 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

4/14/2021 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

4/9/2021 – Axos Financial had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/29/2021 – Axos Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

3/22/2021 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

