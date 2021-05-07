Restaurant Brands International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$83.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.28. The firm has a market cap of C$25.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.666 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 100.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

